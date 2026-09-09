NSE IPO Live Updates: What latest GMP signals for listing, expected share price band in ₹1700 range, opening date news

NSE IPO latest news: After SEBI's nod for the NSE IPO, the market is busy estimating the price band, opening date, and other details. Since the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors began, various agencies have reported on the expected NSE IPO price band and the expected opening date.
Reuters has reported that the NSE IPO price band is expected to be ₹1700 to ₹1785, whereas Bloomberg has reported it to be around ₹1785.
According to market observers, NSE shares are available at a premium of ₹255, down ₹18 from yesterday's GMP of ₹273. Market observers maintained that the NSE IPO GMP has dipped from ₹285 to ₹255 over the last two days, which can be attributed to a weak secondary market mood and the start of the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors.
Quoting an anonymous source, Reuters has reported that the NSE is likely to price its initial public offering at 1,700 to 1,785 rupees per share. However, Bloomberg has reported that the NSE IPO price band is likely to be around ₹1785.
Speaking on the possible NSE IPO price band after the beginning of the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, "The NSE shares ended at ₹2,050 on 7th September, which is close to its fair value. As the lock-in period began on Tuesday, pre-IPO investors must wait 6 months to sell their NSE shares. The NSE IPO GMP on 7th September was around ₹300 per share. So, the upper NSE IPO price band can't be above ₹1,750 ( ₹2,050 - ₹300 = ₹1,750). In other words, the NSE IPO price band would be below ₹1750 per equity share."
The PTI has reported, quoting an anonymous source, that NSE is likely to open for public subscription on September 18 and list on September 25. The price band for the IPO is expected to be announced on September 15, followed by the anchor book on September 17.
The NSE IPO price band is expected to be announced on September 15, followed by the anchor book on September 17.
Courtesy PTI
The nearly ₹30,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange is likely to open for public subscription on September 18, and list on September 25, sources said on Tuesday.
Courtesy PTI
Quoting an anonymous source, Reuters has reported that the NSE is likely to price its initial public offering at 1,700 to 1,785 rupees per share. However, Bloomberg has reported that the NSE IPO price band is likely to be around ₹1785.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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