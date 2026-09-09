Live Updates

NSE IPO Live Updates: What latest GMP signals for listing, expected share price band in ₹1700 range, opening date news

NSE IPO GMP: According to market observers, NSE shares are available at a premium of 255 in the grey market today

Asit Manohar
Updated9 Sep 2026, 10:47:46 AM IST
Add Mint as a preferred source on Google
NSE IPO expected price band: Bloomberg reports the price band at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1785, while Reuters reports it could be <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1700 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1785.
NSE IPO expected price band: Bloomberg reports the price band at around ₹1785, while Reuters reports it could be ₹1700 to ₹1785.(Photo: AI-generated)

NSE IPO latest news: After SEBI's nod for the NSE IPO, the market is busy estimating the price band, opening date, and other details. Since the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors began, various agencies have reported on the expected NSE IPO price band and the expected opening date.

Reuters has reported that the NSE IPO price band is expected to be 1700 to 1785, whereas Bloomberg has reported it to be around 1785.

NSE IPO GMP | Grey market on fire

According to market observers, NSE shares are available at a premium of 255, down 18 from yesterday's GMP of 273. Market observers maintained that the NSE IPO GMP has dipped from 285 to 255 over the last two days, which can be attributed to a weak secondary market mood and the start of the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors.

NSE IPO | Expected price band

Quoting an anonymous source, Reuters has reported that the NSE is likely to price its initial public offering at 1,700 to 1,785 rupees per share. However, Bloomberg has reported that the NSE IPO price band is likely to be around 1785.

Speaking on the possible NSE IPO price band after the beginning of the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, "The NSE shares ended at 2,050 on 7th September, which is close to its fair value. As the lock-in period began on Tuesday, pre-IPO investors must wait 6 months to sell their NSE shares. The NSE IPO GMP on 7th September was around 300 per share. So, the upper NSE IPO price band can't be above 1,750 ( 2,050 - 300 = 1,750). In other words, the NSE IPO price band would be below 1750 per equity share."

NSE IPO | Expected date of opening, latest news

The PTI has reported, quoting an anonymous source, that NSE is likely to open for public subscription on September 18 and list on September 25. The price band for the IPO is expected to be announced on September 15, followed by the anchor book on September 17.

Follow updates here:
9 Sep 2026, 10:47:45 AM IST

NSE IPO | Price band announcement

The NSE IPO price band is expected to be announced on September 15, followed by the anchor book on September 17.

Courtesy PTI

9 Sep 2026, 10:32:15 AM IST

NSE IPO | Expected date of opening

The nearly 30,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange is likely to open for public subscription on September 18, and list on September 25, sources said on Tuesday.

Courtesy PTI

9 Sep 2026, 10:18:59 AM IST

NSE IPO | Expected price band

Quoting an anonymous source, Reuters has reported that the NSE is likely to price its initial public offering at 1,700 to 1,785 rupees per share. However, Bloomberg has reported that the NSE IPO price band is likely to be around 1785.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).

IPOIPO SubscriptionNSEStock Market TodayIndian Stock MarketGrey Market Premium
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsIPONSE IPO Live Updates: What latest GMP signals for listing, expected share price band in ₹1700 range, opening date news
More
HomeMarketsIPONSE IPO Live Updates: What latest GMP signals for listing, expected share price band in ₹1700 range, opening date news

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.