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NSE IPO Live Updates: What latest GMP signals for listing, expected share price band in ₹1700 range, opening date news

NSE IPO GMP: According to market observers, NSE shares are available at a premium of 255 in the grey market today

Asit Manohar
Updated9 Sep 2026, 11:35:08 AM IST
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NSE IPO expected price band: Bloomberg reports the price band at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1785, while Reuters reports it could be <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1700 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1785.
NSE IPO expected price band: Bloomberg reports the price band at around ₹1785, while Reuters reports it could be ₹1700 to ₹1785.(Photo: AI-generated)

NSE IPO latest news: After SEBI's nod for the NSE IPO, the market is busy estimating the price band, opening date, and other details. Since the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors began, various agencies have reported on the expected NSE IPO price band and the expected opening date.

Reuters has reported that the NSE IPO price band is expected to be 1700 to 1785, whereas Bloomberg has reported it to be around 1785.

NSE IPO GMP | Grey market on fire

According to market observers, NSE shares are available at a premium of 255, down 18 from yesterday's GMP of 273. Market observers maintained that the NSE IPO GMP has dipped from 285 to 255 over the last two days, which can be attributed to a weak secondary market mood and the start of the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors.

NSE IPO | Expected price band

Quoting an anonymous source, Reuters has reported that the NSE is likely to price its initial public offering at 1,700 to 1,785 rupees per share. However, Bloomberg has reported that the NSE IPO price band is likely to be around 1785.

Speaking on the possible NSE IPO price band after the beginning of the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, "The NSE shares ended at 2,050 on 7th September, which is close to its fair value. As the lock-in period began on Tuesday, pre-IPO investors must wait 6 months to sell their NSE shares. The NSE IPO GMP on 7th September was around 300 per share. So, the upper NSE IPO price band can't be above 1,750 ( 2,050 - 300 = 1,750). In other words, the NSE IPO price band would be below 1750 per equity share."

NSE IPO | Expected date of opening, latest news

The PTI has reported, quoting an anonymous source, that NSE is likely to open for public subscription on September 18 and list on September 25. The price band for the IPO is expected to be announced on September 15, followed by the anchor book on September 17.

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9 Sep 2026, 11:35:08 AM IST

NSE IPO news

The issue, which could raise around 30,000 crore, is set to surpass Hyundai Motor India's 27,870-crore offering in 2024 to become India's largest IPO, the sources told PTI.

NSE is India's largest stock exchange by trading activity and operates the benchmark Nifty 50 index. It is also the world's most active derivatives exchange by number of contracts traded.

9 Sep 2026, 11:19:31 AM IST

NSE IPO | Latest news

The issue, which could raise around 30,000 crore, is set to surpass Hyundai Motor India's 27,870-crore offering in 2024 to become India's largest IPO, the sources told PTI.

The proposed timeline has so been fixed to ensure that NSE shares debut before the 16-day lunar period 'Pitru Paksha' begins on September 26, they said.

9 Sep 2026, 11:12:43 AM IST

NSE IPO news

The issue, which could raise around 30,000 crore, is set to surpass Hyundai Motor India's 27,870-crore offering in 2024 to become India's largest IPO, the sources said.

The IPO will comprise an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 148.9 million equity shares of face value 1 each, representing nearly 6 per cent of NSE's paid-up equity capital.

— PTI

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9 Sep 2026, 10:47:45 AM IST

NSE IPO | Price band announcement

The NSE IPO price band is expected to be announced on September 15, followed by the anchor book on September 17.

Courtesy PTI

9 Sep 2026, 10:32:15 AM IST

NSE IPO | Expected date of opening

The nearly 30,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange is likely to open for public subscription on September 18, and list on September 25, sources said on Tuesday.

Courtesy PTI

9 Sep 2026, 10:18:59 AM IST

NSE IPO | Expected price band

Quoting an anonymous source, Reuters has reported that the NSE is likely to price its initial public offering at 1,700 to 1,785 rupees per share. However, Bloomberg has reported that the NSE IPO price band is likely to be around 1785.

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