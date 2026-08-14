NSE aims to launch IPO in mid-September, list by end of month

Ram SahgalSneha Shah
2 min read14 Aug 2026, 02:34 PM IST
logo
According to NSE's update to its offer document filed with Sebi, SBI Capital Markets will join parent State Bank of India to jointly offer 24.75 million shares in the issue. Photo: Reuters
Summary
India’s dominant exchange is preparing for final investor roadshows next week as it awaits regulatory observation for its 148.9-million-share offer-for-sale.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), the country's largest stock bourse, aims to launch its initial public offering (IPO) by mid-September and is eyeing a possible listing by 25 September, three people with knowledge of the company’s plans said.

"The bourse is targeting the IPO launch around the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi, in the middle of next month," the first person said. The second person told Mint that regulatory approval is expected "anytime now", following an addendum filed by the exchange on 6 August.

The timing coincides with the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, which runs for 10 days starting 14 September. NSE managing director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan is known to be an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha.

Also Read | Bollywood, cricket stars pile into NSE shares ahead of IPO

According to NSE's update to its offer document filed with Sebi, SBI Capital Markets will join parent State Bank of India to jointly offer 24.75 million shares in the issue. In the original draft prospectus filed in June, SBI was listed as the sole selling shareholder.

"Because of the addendum, the Sebi observation letter, which was expected earlier, is now likely to be issued anytime this month," the second person added. An observation letter from Sebi signifies regulatory approval of a company’s draft IPO papers, clearing the path for the offering to proceed.

An NSE spokesperson said in response to Mint’s emailed queries, “The company has filed a DRHP with Sebi. We are unable to provide further comment at this stage.”

Roadshows on last lap

The company is likely to begin its final roadshows for price discovery next week, the third person cited above said. “Global marketing is now done and the bankers are likely to approach investors with the final pricing and seek guidance,” he added. While the roadshows target institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals, the outreach for retail investors will begin next month after the company files its Red Herring Prospectus with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

Also Read | September’s blockbuster NSE, Jio listings to add to IPO rebound

In June, NSE filed its draft red herring prospectus with the market regulator for what could be one of the biggest-ever IPOs in India. In one of the largest secondary market transactions via an offer for sale (OFS), existing shareholders will offload 148.9 million shares, representing a 6% stake in NSE. An OFS involves existing shareholders getting a partial or complete exit from a company, with no funds flowing to the debuting company.

Market dominance

The country's largest stock exchange had a 93.1% market share in the equity cash segment at the end of June, with smaller rival BSE accounting for the rest, according to exchange data. In equity options, which is the the key revenue generator for both bourses, NSE enjoyed a market share of 69.4% at the end of June, with BSE accounting for the rest.

Equity options contributed 76.55% of NSE's transaction revenue of 13,057 crore in FY26, according to NSE data. Transaction revenue, in turn, accounted for 79% of consolidated operating revenue of 16,601 crore in FY26.

Also Read | Why the NSE IPO may not create wealth like BSE’s did

About the Authors

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.