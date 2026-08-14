NSE aims to launch IPO in mid-September, list by end of month

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), the country's largest stock bourse, aims to launch its initial public offering (IPO) by mid-September and is eyeing a possible listing by 25 September, three people with knowledge of the company’s plans said.
"The bourse is targeting the IPO launch around the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi, in the middle of next month," the first person said. The second person told Mint that regulatory approval is expected "anytime now", following an addendum filed by the exchange on 6 August.