NSE IPO: NSE shares not to trade on its own platform? No application filed with SEBI to trade own shares, says CEO

NSE IPO: Ahead of the launch of the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO), NSE managing director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said on 11 September that the exchange has not applied to the market regulator, SEBI, to trade its own shares on its platform.

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According to reports, the exchange CEO said that NSE has not filed any application so far to seek permission to trade its shares on its own exchange.

As Mint reported earlier, the NSE IPO will open on 17 September 2026 and close on 21 September 2026. The book build issue will be available at a price band of ₹1,700 to ₹1,785, and it will be 100% offer for sale (OFS).

As the subscription window closes on 21 September, the NSE IPO share allotment date is 22 September, and the likely NSE IPO listing date is 24 September 2026.

NSE cuts OFS size The exchange has cut the OFS size roughly by 15%, bringing it to 12.64 crore equity shares from 14.9 crore shares proposed in the DRHP.

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At the price band of ₹1,700 to ₹1,785 per share, the IPO is estimated to raise ₹21,494-22,569 crore, which is significantly lower than the earlier estimate of around ₹30,000 crore.

At the upper price band, the issue is estimated at ₹22,569 crore. So, it will be the country's second-largest IPO after Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 crore IPO in 2024.

Also Read | NSE IPO: Exchange to freeze ISIN from September 11

The NSE IPO, however, will surpass the ₹21,000 crore LIC IPO launched in 2022.

SBI is selling 1.6 crore shares, while MS Strategic (Mauritius) is selling 1.1 crore shares in the OFS.

Bank of Baroda is selling 76.9 lakh shares, Stock Holding Corporation of India is selling 61.87 lakh shares, General Insurance Corporation of India is selling 61.87 lakh shares, National Insurance Company is selling 40 lakh shares, and Mahagony is selling 30 lakh shares in the OFS.

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Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is offloading 1.18 crore shares, while Aranda Investments (Mauritius), New India Assurance Company Ltd and United India Insurance Company are selling 1.12 crore, 1.05 crore and 60 lakh shares, respectively.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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