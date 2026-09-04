NSE IPO opportunity: Five stocks holding unlisted NSE shares

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is India's largest stock exchange and a major market infrastructure institution. It was incorporated in 1992, received Securities and Exchange Board of India recognition in 1993 and commenced operations in 1994. It pioneered electronic, screen-based trading in India.
NSE operates across equities, equity derivatives, currency and commodity derivatives, debt, indices, clearing, market data, and technology services. Its biggest strength is its dominant position in Indian equity and derivatives trading.