NSE IPO: Cooling volumes fail to slow down behemoth’s tech spend

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) has finally taken the first step towards a public listing. On Wednesday, the exchange filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering that will be an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS), allowing existing shareholders to sell up to 148.9 million shares. NSE will not receive any proceeds from the issue.
The IPO comes as NSE sits firmly at the centre of India's capital markets ecosystem. While its scale is hard to ignore, the exchange's core operating performance weakened after the market regulator’s derivatives reforms slowed trading activity.
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Revenue from operations fell 3% year-on-year to ₹16,601 crore in 2025-26 from ₹17,141 crore in FY25 as trading activity weakened across the cash, equity futures and options segments. In FY25, revenue had risen 16% in on stronger trading activity.