NSE IPO: Cooling volumes fail to slow down behemoth’s tech spend

MUMBAI : National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) has finally taken the first step towards a public listing. On Wednesday, the exchange filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering that will be an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS), allowing existing shareholders to sell up to 148.9 million shares. NSE will not receive any proceeds from the issue.
MUMBAI : National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) has finally taken the first step towards a public listing. On Wednesday, the exchange filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering that will be an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS), allowing existing shareholders to sell up to 148.9 million shares. NSE will not receive any proceeds from the issue.
The IPO comes as NSE sits firmly at the centre of India's capital markets ecosystem. While its scale is hard to ignore, the exchange's core operating performance weakened after the market regulator’s derivatives reforms slowed trading activity.
The IPO comes as NSE sits firmly at the centre of India's capital markets ecosystem. While its scale is hard to ignore, the exchange's core operating performance weakened after the market regulator’s derivatives reforms slowed trading activity.
Digital imperative
Revenue from operations fell 3% year-on-year to ₹16,601 crore in 2025-26 from ₹17,141 crore in FY25 as trading activity weakened across the cash, equity futures and options segments. In FY25, revenue had risen 16% in on stronger trading activity.
Profit after tax declined 15.5% to ₹10,302 crore, while return on equity fell to 33% from 45% a year ago.
Even as core revenues normalize from peak volume cycles, the digital infrastructure required to anchor the ecosystem is experiencing a secular expansion, reflecting the exchange's role as critical national infrastructure.
Technology expenses rose 28.6% to ₹1,315 crore in FY26 from ₹1,022 crore a year ago. Compared with FY24, technology costs have increased nearly 67%. Technology spending accounted for 7.9% of operating revenue in FY26, up from 5.3% two years ago. Technology also accounted for 22% of NSE's total expenses of ₹5,999.9 crore in FY26.
“NSE's technology spending should not be viewed in isolation from a single year's revenue or profit growth. An exchange is actually a technology business at its core, so continuous investment in infrastructure, cybersecurity, disaster recovery and system capacity is not optional; it is a necessity,” said Prasenjit Paul, fund manager at 129 Wealth and research analyst at Paul Asset.
“There may be some pressure on margins in the near term because technology costs are rising faster than revenue growth. But strong technology investment today can help protect NSE's market leadership and earnings power over the long term,” he added.
The sharpest increase came from repairs and maintenance expenses, which rose 72.7% to ₹315 crore in FY26. NSE attributed the rise to higher hardware and software maintenance costs, segregation of technology infrastructure across group entities and accounting changes following the divestment of NSEIT.
Software expenses also increased 27.3% to ₹363 crore, driven by additional third-party software licences and higher outsourcing costs for infrastructure maintenance.
“NSE today operates more like a technology company than a traditional exchange. Its ability to process massive trading volumes, maintain high resilience and continuously upgrade infrastructure is becoming a key competitive advantage,” said Vedant Gupte, co-founder and chief executive of wealthtech platform Trackk.
Incorporated in 1992 and commencing operations in 1994, the exchange has remained the country's largest stock exchange by cash market turnover and equity derivatives turnover since FY01, and by currency derivatives turnover since FY09, according to the DRHP.
As of 31 March 2026, NSE had 253.7 million registered investor accounts, 129.1 million unique investors, 1,325 trading members and 2,978 listed companies with a combined market capitalization of ₹411.3 trillion. It was also the world's largest derivatives exchange by contracts traded for the seventh consecutive year, according to the World Federation of Exchanges.