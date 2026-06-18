NSE IPO: SBI, Bank of Baroda among top sellers in OFS, set for multibagger gains; LIC stays put

NSE IPO: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has filed its preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi for its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO). Markets estimate NSE IPO size could be around ₹30,000 crore, making it the largest public issue in the Indian stock market history. This would give a valuation of over ₹5 lakh crore to the NSE, which has around 1.8 lakh shareholders.

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NSE IPO will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 14.89 crore shares with existing shareholders collectively divesting nearly 6% of the exchange’s stake, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Several state-owned banks, insurance companies and institutional investors are among the top selling shareholders in the NSE IPO.

Here are the key beneficiaries from the OFS of NSE IPO.

Sellers in NSE IPO State Bank of India (SBI) is the largest shareholder participating in the OFS of NSE IPO. SBI will sell up to 2.48 crore NSE shares. According to the DRHP, SBI’s weighted average acquisition cost for these shares is merely ₹0.80 per share.

Based on media reports suggesting an assumed NSE IPO price band of ₹2,000 per share, the value of SBI’s stake sale could amount to nearly ₹4,950 crore. Notably, the shares being sold were acquired at an aggregate weighted average cost of only around ₹1.98 crore, underscoring the substantial value appreciation in SBI’s investment.

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SBI holds a 3.23% stake in the NSE, and its subsidiary, SBI Capital Markets, holds a 4.33% stake in the exchange.

MS Strategic (Mauritius) Limited is the second largest selling shareholder, offloading 1.60 crore NSE shares. The weighted average cost of these shares is ₹66.54 apiece.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board will swell up to 1.19 crore NSE shares acquired at an average cost of ₹324.13 per share, while Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd will offload up to 1.12 crore NSE shares, which it acquired at an weighted average cost of ₹62.38 apiece.

Among other PSU Banks, Bank of Baroda will sell up to 1.10 crore NSE shares acquired at an average cost of ₹0.54 per share.

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Stock Holding Corporation of India, which owns 4.44% stake in NSE, will divest up to 1.09 crore shares purchased at ₹0.46 apiece.

General Insurance Corporation of India will offload 1.07 crore NSE shares and The New India Assurance Company will sell 1.05 crore NSE shares in the OFS. National Insurance Company and United India Insurance Company will divest 6 lakh shares each of NSE.

Meanwhile, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the single largest shareholder in NSE, holding a 10.72% stake, will not sell any shares in the OFS.

NSE has appointed 20 merchant bankers, besides legal advisors and other intermediaries, to manage the proposed public issue.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.