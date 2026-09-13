NSE IPO: SBI, BoB, LIC to New India Assurance Company | Top 10 selling shareholders earn up to 5,57,700% return

NSE IPO news: After the announcement of the NSE IPO price band and the subscription opening date, people are busy calculating the returns pre-IPO investors would get from the NSE share listing. Even though it is difficult to provide details of each and every shareholder of the NSE, we list out the top 10 NSE shareholders and their returns from the NSE IPO post-listing.

Advertisement

Top 10 NSE IPO selling shareholders According to the NSE IPO DRHP available on the official website of SEBI, the top 10 per-IPO NSE shareholders include State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, The New India Assurance Company, MS Strategic (Mauritius) Limited, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited, General Insurance Corporation of India, National Insurance Company Limited, and United India Insurance Company Limited.

According to the NSE IPO DRHP filed in June 2026, among these selling shareholders of the NSE Ltd, The New India Assurance Company and National Insurance Company acquired NSE shares at the cheapest ₹0.32 per share rate, whereas Canada Pension Plan Investment Board's average weighted cost of acquisition is the highest at ₹324.13. The State Bank of India (SBI)acquired NSE shares at an average weighted cost of ₹0.80 per share.

Advertisement

NSE IPO | Percentage gain for selling shareholders The biggest beneficiary among the selling shareholders would be The New India Assurance Company and National Insurance Company. According to the NSE IPO DRHP, the weighted average cost of acquisition for these two companies is ₹0.32 per share. The NSE IPO price band is ₹1700- ₹1785. So, compared with the upper price band of the NSE IPO, the percentage gain for these two selling shareholders comes to around 5,57,700% (exact figure: 5,57,712.50%).

SBI acquired NSE shares at an average cost of ₹0.80 per share. So, its percentage income from the NSE IPO is 2,23,025%.

United India Insurance Company Limited acquired NSE shares at an average cost of ₹0.50. So, the company's income from the NSE IPO is 3,56,900%.

Advertisement

Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited acquired NSE shares at an average weighted cost of ₹0.46 per share. So, the percentage return the company is getting from the NSE IPO is nearly 3,87,950% (exact figure: 3,87,943.478%).

Bank of Baroda (BoB) acquired NSE shares at an average cost of ₹0.54. So, the company's income from the NSE IPO is around 3,30,450% (exact figure: 3,30,455.55%).

General Insurance Corporation of India acquired NSE shares at an average weighted cost of ₹5.26 per share. So, the percentage return the company is getting from the NSE IPO is nearly 33,835%.

MS Strategic (Mauritius) Limited acquired NSE shares at an average weighted cost of ₹66.54 per share. So, the percentage return the company is getting from the NSE IPO is nearly 2580% (exact figure: 2,582.60%).

Advertisement

Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd acquired NSE shares at an average weighted cost of ₹62.38 per share. So, the percentage return the company is getting from the NSE IPO is nearly 2760 (exact figure: 2,761.49%).

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired NSE shares at an average cost of ₹324.13. So, the company's income from the NSE IPO is nearly 450%.

The NSE IPO did not disclose the average weighted cost of acquisition of NSE shares held by pre-IPO shareholders who are not among the selling shareholders of the NSE. So, LIC's net average weighted cost of acquisition of the NSE shares can't be ascertained. The NSE IPO RHP states that LIC holds the largest stake, with 265,275,000 NSE shares, which is 10.72% of the NSE's net paid-up capital.

Advertisement

NSE IPO | GMP, price band, date, other news in detail The NSE IPO will open on 17 September 2026 and will remain open until 21 September 2026. The most likely NSE IPO allotment date is 22 September 2026, and the most likely NSE IPO listing date is 24 September 2026.

The NSE IPO price band has already been declared at ₹1700- ₹1785.

NSE IPO GMP jumps after announcement of price band According to market observers, NSE shares are available at a premium of ₹222 in the grey market today. This means the NSE IPO GMP today is ₹222, up ₹31 from Thursday's ₹191. Observers said the NSE IPO GMP has risen after the announcement of the price band, as clarity has emerged among primary market investors.

Advertisement

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).