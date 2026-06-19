NSE IPO set to create windfall for LIC, SBI, Radhakishan Damani, other key shareholders

The long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is poised to unlock substantial value for its diverse base of shareholders, including institutional investors, financial institutions and prominent market veterans, with potential gains running into thousands of crores.
India's largest stock exchange filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on 17 June for a mega public issue estimated at around ₹30,000 crore. Structured entirely as an Offer for Sale (OFS), the proposed listing is expected to be the largest IPO in the history of the Indian stock market, surpassing all previous public offerings in issue size.
The largest shareholder was the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which held 26.53 crore shares, representing 10.72% of the pre-offer equity capital. It was followed by Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd with 11.25 crore shares (4.54%), Stock Holding Corporation of India with 11 crore shares (4.44%), and SBI Capital Markets with 10.73 crore shares (4.33%).
Other notable shareholders included Mahagony Ltd (9.23 crore shares, 3.73%), State Bank of India (7.98 crore shares, 3.23%), PI Opportunities Fund I (5.98 crore shares, 2.42%), and Crown Capital Ltd (5.44 crore shares, 2.20%). Institutional investors such as the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (3.96 crore shares, 1.60%), General Insurance Corporation of India (4.07 crore shares, 1.64%), and veteran investor Radhakishan Damani (3.91 crore shares, 1.58%) also feature among NSE's largest shareholders.
The proposed IPO from the National Stock Exchange comprises only an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 14.89 crore equity shares, accounting for nearly 6% of the exchange's paid-up equity capital. Since no new shares will be created, the exchange will not benefit from any funds raised through the public offering. All proceeds from the offering will go to the selling shareholders. The price range for the IPO has yet to be disclosed.
A group of 20 book-running lead managers, which includes Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, SBI Capital Markets, JPMorgan, Citi, ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, JM Financial, and HDFC Bank, is overseeing the IPO. MUFG Intime India has been designated as the registrar for the issue.
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Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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