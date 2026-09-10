NSE IPO shrinks as Morgan Stanley, other investors cut stake sales

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) has scaled back its initial public offering (IPO) size after a clutch of key institutional shareholders, led by Morgan Stanley's investment vehicle, trimmed their planned stake sales, according to two people directly aware of the development.
The NSE IPO, reported to be India's biggest ever, initially planned to raise around ₹30,000 crore by selling a 6% stake (149 million shares). With the issue size now cut to about 5.1% stake (126.4 million shares), it is set to raise nearly ₹23,000 crore, making it smaller than the country's largest public listing—Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,000-crore debut in 2025.
The Economic Times reported on 4 September that the NSE plans to price its IPO at around ₹1,800 per share. Bloomberg News reported on 8 September that the total stake on offer was reduced to about 5.5% from the planned 6%.