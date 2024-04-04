NSE ready to begin public issue process, waiting for SEBI approval to launch IPO: CEO Ashish Chauhan
NSE IPO: Chauhan had said that once the market regulator is more comfortable with NSE's operations, the exchange will be allowed to re-apply to float its issue.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is ready to begin its initial public offering (IPO) process but awaits the approval from capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), according to chief executive officer (CEO) Ashishkumar Chauhan. According to a report by news website Moneycontrol, Chauhan had said that once the market regulator is more comfortable with NSE's operations, the exchange will be allowed to re-apply to float its issue.
