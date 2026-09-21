NSE IPO: Will there be a negative listing? But, should you still apply — if yes, then why | What experts suggest

NSE IPO latest news: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on 17th September 2026, and it will remain open until 21st September 2026. So, investors have just one day to apply for the NSE IPO. When bidding began, the grey market premium on NSE shares was around ₹155. However, according to market observers, the NSE IPO GMP today is ₹48 to ₹50, which is around 3% higher than the upper end of the NSE IPO price band of ₹1700 to ₹1785. The public issue has been completely filled despite being the second-largest Indian IPO.

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NSE IPO GMP today According to market observers, NSE shares are available at a premium of ₹48-50, which is much lower than the NSE IPO GMP of ₹285, following SEBI's nod to launch the NSE IPO. When bidding for the NSE IPO began, the NSE IPO GMP was ₹155. So, following SEBI's nod to the NSE IPO, the NSE IPO GMP has fallen from ₹285 to ₹48. So, investors may fear a negative or discounted listing.

NSE IPO subscription status By 10:27 AM on day 3 of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed to 1.46 times, the retail portion had been filled 0.87 times, the NII segment had been booked 2.31 times, and the QIB portion had been subscribed to 1.83 times.

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NSE IPO | Will there be a negative listing? Whether one should wait for NSE share listing as NSE IPO GMP is continuously falling, signalling a discounted listing, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, “One should not apply for the NSE IPO by just having a look at the falling GMP or low subscription status. One should apply for the NSE IPO by analysing the company's fundamentals. NSE is not like any other IPO; it is the listing of a company's shares, which reflects India's GDP.”

Kejriwal said that the grey market is not an ideal indicator of the company's fundamentals and investors should not take it so seriously. He also said that the size of the NSE IPO is so large that even the total number of mainboard IPOs opening next month may not match the NSE IPO size of around ₹26,000 crore.

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“Despite such a big size, the NSE IPO had been subscribed within two days of the bidding, which is enough to understand the buzz around this mega offer. In fact, due to the larger size, chances of share allotment are quite high, and hence, one should subscribe to the NSE IPO,” said Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert.

NSE IPO | Lesson from the BSE listing Advising investors to take a cue from the BSE share listing, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Those having doubt about the return they would be getting from the NSE shares in the long-term, they are advised to look at the BSE shares, which delivered over 400% when it touched the existing 52-week high of ₹4,446.80 per share in May 2026. The BSE shares listed on the Indian bourse in 2017 and surged to this level post-listing. Today, BSE shares are at a PE multiple of 46, after the strong sell-off in the stock in recent times, and the NSE shares have been made available at around a PE multiple of 35.”

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Gorakshkar advised investors to apply for the NSE IPO, as there are just a few hours left. He advised investors to apply for the long term as NSE shares would be a portfolio stock, not a trading stock.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).