NSE likely to get Sebi nod for IPO soon

The first person said two issues are still under probe. The first is alleged irregularities in re-appointment of NSE’s chief strategic adviser Anand Subramanian as chief operating officer and adviser to managing director, by NSE’s former managing director and CEO Chitra Ramakrishna. According to Sebi rules, Subramanian’s appointment, considering he is a key managerial personnel, had to be routed through the exchange’s nominations and remuneration committee, which was not done. The second is an assessment of gains made by brokers when they got unfair access to the exchange’s high-speed trading platform.