NSE Listing LIVE: World's largest derivatives exchange lists at a premium of ₹15, shares open at ₹1800

NSE Listing Live: After nearly a decade-long wait, the NSE shares are finally ready for trade on the BSE. World's largest derivatives exchange made a flat debut on Dalal Street, delivering a listing premium of ₹15 to the share allottees. The NSE share price opened on the BSE at ₹1800but gained momentum and touched an intraday high of ₹1845 within a few minutes of listing.

The public issue opened on 17 September 2026 and got subscribed to 5.71 times. Institutional investors drove much of the demand, with the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion receiving more than 12 times the subscription. However, the grey market premium is signalling a flat debut for the NSE IPO. Experts believe NSE shares are portfolio stocks, and allottees should focus on the company's long-term growth, as it reflects the country's GDP.

Market observers said that the NSE IPO GMP today is ₹45. The ₹22,569-crore issue attracted bids for 50.58 crore shares against the 8.86 crore shares on offer. The robust response has made the NSE IPO one of the most closely watched public offerings in India’s primary market this year.

NSE share price outlook

Advising investors to look at the long-term growth in the company, instead of the listing gain, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, “NSE is a company which has strong fundamentals. It reflects India's gross domestic product (GDP), making it a portfolio stock we must have. So, allottees are advised to hold the NSE shares for the long-term.”