NSE Listing LIVE: World's largest derivatives exchange lists at a premium of ₹15, shares open at ₹1800

NSE Listing Live: After nearly a decade-long wait, the NSE shares are finally ready for trade on the BSE. World's largest derivatives exchange made a flat debut on Dalal Street, delivering a listing premium of ₹15 to the share allottees. The NSE share price opened on the BSE at ₹1800but gained momentum and touched an intraday high of ₹1845 within a few minutes of listing.
The public issue opened on 17 September 2026 and got subscribed to 5.71 times. Institutional investors drove much of the demand, with the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion receiving more than 12 times the subscription. However, the grey market premium is signalling a flat debut for the NSE IPO. Experts believe NSE shares are portfolio stocks, and allottees should focus on the company's long-term growth, as it reflects the country's GDP.
Market observers said that the NSE IPO GMP today is ₹45. The ₹22,569-crore issue attracted bids for 50.58 crore shares against the 8.86 crore shares on offer. The robust response has made the NSE IPO one of the most closely watched public offerings in India’s primary market this year.
Advising investors to look at the long-term growth in the company, instead of the listing gain, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, “NSE is a company which has strong fundamentals. It reflects India's gross domestic product (GDP), making it a portfolio stock we must have. So, allottees are advised to hold the NSE shares for the long-term.”
NSE is a company which has strong fundamentals. It reflects India's gross domestic product (GDP), making it a portfolio stock we must have. So, allottees are advised to hold the NSE shares for the long-term.
— Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services
World's largest derivatives exchange made a flat debut on Dalal Street, delivering a listing premium of ₹15 to the share allottees. The NSE share price opened on the BSE at ₹1800but gained momentum and touched an intraday high of ₹1845 within a few minutes of listing.
World's largest derivatives exchange shows ₹15 premium in pre-open session, which began at 9:45 AM. In the pre-open session, the NSE share price is ₹1800, up ₹15 from the upper price band of the NSE IPO.
Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President – Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, suggested for investors who received an allotment and have a long-term investment horizon could continue to hold the stock, with a listing gain of around 3–5% expected."
Fresh investors, he added, may consider entering once the stock settles after listing, giving the market time to discover a more sustainable valuation.
Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities, expects NSE share price to to list at a premium of around ₹50 to ₹80, depending on market conditions.
Sheth further added that the way NSE stock makes its debut on the bourses today will depend heavily on the market sentiment on the listing day. Post listing, the chances of a major fall below the issue price are relatively limited.
“The total issue size was around ₹22,560 crore, of which roughly 35% was reserved for retail investors. Even if a large portion of retail investors sell in the first hour or two, the approximately ₹7,700 to ₹7,900 crore of potential selling is something the Indian market can absorb,” Sheth said.
According to market observers, NSE shares are available at a premium of ₹45, hinting at a listing gain of nearly 2.50% for share allottees. So, the grey market is signalling a positive debut for the NSE shares.
Over the last 20 sessions, the NSE IPO’s GMP has declined from ₹285 to ₹45, a drop of ₹240, indicating a weakening trend in grey market sentiment during the period. However, grey market premiums can change before the stock’s actual listing.