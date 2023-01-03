The three day initial public offering (IPO) of Anlon Technology Solutions Limited was open for public subscription from Thursday, December 29, 2022 till Monday, January 2, 2023. The issue was priced at ₹95 to ₹100 per share. The offer witnessed a strong subscription of over 400 times with QIBs category overbooked 54x, NIIs 883x and retail category 447x, as per the exchange data. As per market observers, Anlon Technology shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹70 in the grey market today.

The company proposed the public issue of upto 15,00,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10/-, aggregating up to ₹15 crore. As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's issue and the net issue will constitute 26.76% and 25.39%, respectively, of the post issue paid up equity share capital of the company. Unnikrishnan Nair P M and Beena Unnikrishnan are the promoters of the company. The company aims to use the net proceeds from the IPO for the working capital, and general corporate purposes.

“The company has shown a tremendous growth in topline and bottomline over FY22 and H1 FY23. Considering growth of airports and air traffic in India, the outlook for the business looks promising. According to GMP, the company is poised to list at a substantial premium of 70% to the issue price. Post IPO, investors should look at sustainance of margins and growth in topline over the coming quarters to enter the company for value creation till migration to main board," said Manish Khanna, Co-Founder, of Unlisted Assets.

Anlon Technology Solutions Limited is primarily engaged in the business of providing engineering services, which was incorporated in July 2015. The company provides engineering services for engineering systems, built on automotive chassis and allied areas, majorly for airports, high-rise buildings, and refineries. The company also sells spare parts for performing engineering services which is ancillary part of the engineering services.

The company's shares are expected to list next week on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 on the SME platform of National Stock Exchange (NSE). NIFTY SME EMERGE Index is designed to reflect the performance of a portfolio of eligible small and medium enterprises that are listed on NSE EMERGE platform.

Before the listing, the finalisation of the basis of share allotment is expected to take place this week on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar of the share sale.

