NSE SME IPO: Anlon Technology's issue oversubscribed over 400 times. Details here2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 10:32 AM IST
- Anlon Technology IPO proposed the public issue of upto 15,00,000 equity shares
The three day initial public offering (IPO) of Anlon Technology Solutions Limited was open for public subscription from Thursday, December 29, 2022 till Monday, January 2, 2023. The issue was priced at ₹95 to ₹100 per share. The offer witnessed a strong subscription of over 400 times with QIBs category overbooked 54x, NIIs 883x and retail category 447x, as per the exchange data. As per market observers, Anlon Technology shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹70 in the grey market today.
