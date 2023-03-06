NSE SME IPO: MCON Rasayan India IPO fully subscribed within hours of opening on strong demand from retail investors2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 07:58 PM IST
The company's total issue size was 17,10,000 equity shares. The company had fixed the price band at ₹40 per share.
MCON Rasayan India Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) got fully subscribed within hours of opening on the first day. The MCON Rasayan India IPO opened on March 6 and will close on March 10.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×