NSE to divest 37.48% in CAMS via IPO, price band set at 1229-1230

Initial public offering (IPO) of Chennai-based Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) has fixed price band of ₹1229-1230 per equity share. The share sale will be open for subscription from 21-23 September.

The IPO will see NSE Investments Limited, completely exiting its 37.48% stake in CAMS. Other marquee shareholders in CAMS are Great Terrain (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus) which holds 43.50%, HDFC and HDFC Bank which hold 5.99% and 3.33% respectively. The company aims to raise ₹2242 crore through the IPO, proceeds of which will not be received by CAMS.

“Initial public offer of up to 18,246,600 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each of Computer Age Management Services Limited per equity share, through an offer for sale of up to 18,246,600 equity shares aggregating up to by NSE Investments Limited," said the company in a press statement.

The offer includes a reservation of up to 182,500 equity shares (constituting up to 0.37% of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital) for purchase by eligible employees. The offer and the net offer would constitute at least 37.40% and 37.03%, respectively, of its post-offer paid-up equity share capital," it said.

CAMS Ltd is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and service provider. It is India's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds. The company is India’s largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of approximately 70% based on mutual fund average assets under management. “Earnings are generously distributed among shareholders. It reports RoE of more than 25%. Considering a healthy balance sheet, high return ratio, and market leadership position, IPO will see strong interest across market participants," Jaikishan Parmar - Senior Equity Research Analyst, Angel Broking Ltd said.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited are the book running lead manager (BRLMs) to the issue.

