NSE to divest 37.48% in CAMS via IPO, price band set at 1229-1230

CAMS Ltd is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and service provider. It is India's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds. The company is India’s largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of approximately 70% based on mutual fund average assets under management. “Earnings are generously distributed among shareholders. It reports RoE of more than 25%. Considering a healthy balance sheet, high return ratio, and market leadership position, IPO will see strong interest across market participants," Jaikishan Parmar - Senior Equity Research Analyst, Angel Broking Ltd said.