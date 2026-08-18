NSE begins valuation exercise for mega-IPO after strong institutional demand during roadshows

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd is said to have completed its initial public offering roadshows, with institutional demand expected to drive the price to ₹2,500-2,800 per share for the IPO, two people aware of the matter told Mint.
“The formal valuation process has commenced, with final pricing expected to be set in approximately two weeks following remaining discussions with domestic funds,” a person aware of the matter said. “Investors participating in the roadshow have offered to acquire shares at the upper end of the cut-off price. This is not unusual for foreign portfolio investors, who want to maximize allocation probability.”