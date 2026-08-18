NSE begins valuation exercise for mega-IPO after strong institutional demand during roadshows

Agnidev BhattacharyaSneha Shah
3 min read18 Aug 2026, 11:16 AM IST
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NSE filed its draft red herring prospectus with the market regulator in June, for what could be one of the biggest-ever IPOs in India.(REUTERS)
Summary
Institutional demand is expected to drive the price to 2,500-2,800 per share for the NSE IPO.

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd is said to have completed its initial public offering roadshows, with institutional demand expected to drive the price to 2,500-2,800 per share for the IPO, two people aware of the matter told Mint.

“The formal valuation process has commenced, with final pricing expected to be set in approximately two weeks following remaining discussions with domestic funds,” a person aware of the matter said. “Investors participating in the roadshow have offered to acquire shares at the upper end of the cut-off price. This is not unusual for foreign portfolio investors, who want to maximize allocation probability.”

During the outreach programme, NSE executives met 120 global investors out of a targeted 150 and secured $1 billion ( 10,000 crore) in commitments as qualified institutional buyers, the second person said.

Also Read | NSE aims to launch IPO in mid-September, list by end of month

The likely QIBs include JPMorgan Chase & Co, Deccan Value Investors, Allspring Global Investments Holdings, East Bridge Capital Management and Indus Capital Partners in the US, alongside Switzerland's Pictet Asset Management, the UK’s HSBC and Japan's Nomura Holdings, this person said.

Both people told Mint the valuation range can change based on multiple conditions, the heaviest of which is domestic appetite for the IPO. One must also note that NSE's IPO has not yet received regulatory approval.

JPMorgan and Nomura declined to comment on queries mailed by Mint on 17 August. NSE, Deccan Value, Allspring Global, East Bridge, Indus Capital, Pictet and HSBC did not reply to Mint's queries sent on the same day.

NSE, the country's largest bourse, plans to launch its IPO by mid-September and is eyeing a possible listing by 25 September, Mint reported on 14 August.

Also Read | Why the NSE IPO may not create wealth like BSE’s did

Among the biggest

In June, NSE filed its draft red herring prospectus with the market regulator for what could be one of the biggest-ever IPOs in India. In one of the largest secondary market transactions via an offer for sale (OFS), existing shareholders will offload 148.9 million shares, representing a 6% stake in NSE.

A successful IPO would mark a full circle for the exchange's decade-long listing plan. NSE first filed its IPO papers in 2016, after which it was caught up in the co-location scandal and accused of giving select brokers unfair access to its servers. As the case dragged on, the IPO was shelved amid a leadership overhaul.

In January 2026, under a new management, NSE reached a 1,300 crore settlement with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and received the go-ahead to refile its IPO papers.

Also Read | After months of delay, PE-backed IPOs prepare to hit the road

Current regulatory frameworks require the exchange to maintain a diversified shareholding structure. No single foreign or domestic entity is permitted to hold more than 5% of the equity capital of an exchange without explicit regulatory approval, while specific institutional categories like commercial banks and insurance companies can hold up to 15%.

The NSE IPO is part of a wave of major public offerings expected this year as market sentiment improves, with a high-profile share sale anticipated from Reliance's Jio Platforms Ltd. There have also been big-ticket IPOs from SBI Funds Management Ltd and Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd. In August, Life Insurance Corporation of India raised over 30,000 crore through an OFS.

This follows a record-breaking 2025 for the primary market, in which 371 companies sold shares worth over 1.75 trillion through IPOs, bolstered by the massive debuts of HDB Financial Services, LG Electronics India, and ICICI Prudential Asset Management.

About the Authors

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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