NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment date tomorrow; Check GMP, subscription status ahead of listing

The state-owned renewable energy giant is expected to finalise its share allotment to investors on Monday, November 25. The IPO is likely to be listed on Wednesday, November 27.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published24 Nov 2024, 01:31 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy IPO is expected to be listed on the domestic stock market indices on Wednesday, November 27.
NTPC Green Energy IPO is expected to be listed on the domestic stock market indices on Wednesday, November 27.(Pixabay)

One of the most awaited NTPC Green Energy Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) is poised to make its Dalal Street debut this week on Wednesday, November 27. The state-owned renewable energy giant is expected to finalise its shares allotment to the investors on Monday, November 25. 

Also Read | NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, how to check status

Successful bidders from the public issue can expect their shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Tuesday, November 26, ahead of its debut on the domestic stock market indices. If the investors do not receive a share allotment, the refund will be credited to them on the same day.

Investors who placed bids for the NTPC Green Energy IPO can check their share allotment status online on the KFin Technologies website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the BSE and the NSE. 

Also Read | NTPC Green Energy IPO highlights: Issue booked 2.42x; Check GMP, details

On the final day of the bidding, the public offer was subscribed to 2.42 times. The retail investor segment was subscribed to 3.44 times, followed by the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to the public offer more than 3.3 times. The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) segment was booked 81 per cent, as of the Day 3 data collected from the Bombay Stock Exchange.

NTPC Green IPO GMP Status

As of November 24, the grey market premium (GMP) for the public issue is at 3.5 per share. Considering the upper price band limit of the share at 108, the shares are expected to be listed on the domestic stock indices at 111.5 per share, a gain of 3.24 per cent, according to Investorgain.com.

Grey Market Premium (GMP) shows investors' willingness to pay more for a public issue. The public issue raised 3,960 crore through their anchor investors on Tuesday, November 19. 

Also Read | NTPC Green Energy IPO: ₹3,960 cr raised from anchor investors ahead of issue

About NTPC Green Energy IPO

NTPC Green Energy Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, the government-owned power generating company. The renewable energy generation firm specialises in completing projects using both organic and inorganic methods.

The company plans to use the money raised from the public issue to invest in its wholly-owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NREL). NTPC Green Energy also plans to repay or prepay certain outstanding borrowings in full or in part and use the remaining for general corporate purposes.

The issue was open for public bidding from November 19 to November 22.

