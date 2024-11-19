NTPC Green Energy IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Issue opens today. Check latest GMP, subscription status, more.

NTPC Green Energy IPO Day 1 Live Updates: The highly anticipated public offering of NTPC Green Energy is set to commence on November 19 and will be available for subscription until November 22. The IPO issue price within the range of ₹ 102-108 per share, with a minimum bid of 138 shares.