NTPC Green Energy IPO Day 2 LIVE Updates: Issue booked 33% so far. Check GMP, subscription status, more.

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:47 AM IST

NTPC Green Energy IPO Day 2 LIVE Updates: NTPC Green Energy IPO opened for subscription on November 19, 2024, and will remain open until November 22, 2024. The finalisation of share allotment for the NTPC Green Energy IPO is expected to take place on Monday, November 25, 2024.