NTPC Green Energy IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal flat listing

NTPC Green Energy IPO: The listing date for NTPC Green Energy Limited's initial public offering (IPO) has been declared. According to the NSE and BSE notices, the NTPC Green Energy IPO listing date has been fixed as 27 November 2024. NTPC Green Energy's shares will be available for trading starting 10:00 AM today. NTPC Green Energy shares will be listed on the Indian exchanges in a special pre-open session during Wednesday's dealings.

According to stock market experts, NTPC Green Energy IPO received a decent response from the Indian primary market investors. However, the choppy trend on Dalal Street may be a dampener. They said that NTPC Green Energy IPO listing could be 'flat to positive' as the company has strong fundamentals.

NTPC Green Energy IPO listing price prediction Speaking on NTPC Green Energy IPO listing, VLA Amabala, a SEBI-registered research analyst and Co-founder of Stock Market Today, said: "Market sentiment surrounding the NTPC Green Energy IPO suggests a neutral to flat listing for the stock, primarily due to its massive INR 10,000 crore size. The current conditions indicate that the stock could debut with a modest gain of approximately 1.85% per share."

Expecting 'neutral to flat' listing for NTPC Green Energy IPO, Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP — Research at Mehta Equities, said, "Despite the selloff mood in the market and expensive valuations, NTPC Green Energy, the leading player of India's renewable energy sector received a decent demand from NII & Retail investors while NII stayed back with low interest. Considering all the parameters and decent subscription demand followed by market sentiments, the stock can be listed in the neutral to flat gain range of 0-5% on its issue price."

Predicting positive NTPC Green Energy IPO listing, Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research, StoxBox, said, "NTPC Green Energy Ltd. received a subscription rate of 2.55 times, indicating moderate investor interest. The company is set to debut on the stock exchange on November 27, 2024, and is expected to open 3% over the upper price band with a stable performance outlook."

NTPC Green Energy IPO GMP today According to stock market observers, NTPC Green Energy IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹4. This means the grey market expects NTPC Green Energy's IPO listing price to be around ₹112 ( ₹108 + ₹4).