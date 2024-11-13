NTPC Green Energy IPO: Price band set at ₹102-108 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

  • NTPC Green Energy IPO price band: NTPC Green Energy Limited has set its IPO price band between 102 and 108 per share. Subscription opens on November 19 and closes on November 22, with anchor investor allocations on November 18.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published13 Nov 2024, 08:17 AM IST
NTPC Green Energy IPO price band: The NTPC Green Energy Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 102 to 108 per equity share of the face value of 10. The NTPC Green Energy IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, November 19, and will close on Friday, November 22. The allocation to anchor investors for the NTPC Green Energy IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 18.

