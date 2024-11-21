Hello User
NTPC Green Energy IPO subscribed 93% on day 2 of issue, retail investors bid highest; Latest GMP here

  • NTPC Green Energy IPO subscribed 93% on day 2 of issue, retail investors bid highest; Latest GMP here

NTPC Green Energy IPO price band: The NTPC Green Energy Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 102 to 108 per equity share of the face value of 10.

NTPC Green Energy IPO subscribed 93% on day 2 of issue, retail investors bid highest. On Day 2, retail investors subscribed to the issue 2.38 times the shares offered. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) followed the retail investors, coming at 75% of the shares available. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) portion was booked for 34% of the shares offered.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment accounted for 16% of the shares available for subscription, whereas the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) segment did not receive any bids on the initial day. The employee portion was subscribed 17%, while the shareholder portion was booked 57%.

The initial public offering, valued at 10,000 crore, comprises entirely of new equity shares, with no segment designated for an offer-for-sale (OFS). Investors have the opportunity to subscribe to this offering, which has established a price range of 102 to 108 per share, from November 19 to November 22. Out of the total proceeds from the IPO, which amount to 7,500 crore, a substantial portion will be allocated to the repayment or prepayment of some or all outstanding loans of its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NREL), while a portion will also be reserved for general corporate purposes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
