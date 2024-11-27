NTPC Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: NTPC Green Energy shares are set to debut on the stock exchange today, November 27, at 10:00 AM IST. After a successful initial public offering (IPO) that ran from November 19 to November 22, this marks an important step in the company's journey toward promoting sustainable energy solutions.
The initial public offering (IPO) of NTPC Green Energy Ltd, the renewable energy subsidiary of NTPC, saw strong interest, subscribing 2.40 times by the close of the share sale on Friday. Retail individual investors (RIIs) played a significant role, with their portion subscribing 3.39 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) also showed robust demand, with a subscription rate of 3.32 times. However, the non-institutional investors segment was slightly lower, achieving a subscription of 81 percent. This positive response reflects the growing interest in renewable energy investments.
NTPC Green Energy is poised to make a noteworthy entry into the market with its upcoming initial share sale, aiming to raise ₹10,000 crore through a fresh issuance of equity shares. Notably, this offering does not feature any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
With a price band set between ₹102 and ₹108, this share sale is positioned to attract a diverse group of investors. As a 'Maharatna' central public sector enterprise, NTPC Green Energy is at the forefront of the renewable energy sector, with a robust portfolio that includes both solar and wind power assets.
NTPC Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Check details on NTPC Green Energy listing
According to the BSE notice, Trading Members of the Exchange are informed that, effective Wednesday, November 27, 2024, the equity shares of NTPC Green Energy Limited will be listed and admitted for trading on the Exchange as part of the 'B' Group of Securities.
NTPC Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Here's what GMP signal's ahead of listing
NTPC Green Energy IPO GMP today is +1. This indicates NTPC Green Energy share price was trading at a premium of ₹1 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of NTPC Green Energy share price is indicated at ₹109 apiece, which is 0.93% higher than the IPO price of ₹108.
Recent analysis of the last 24 sessions of grey market activities shows that the current Grey Market Premium (GMP) stands at ₹1, which indicates a worrying trend toward lower values. With the GMP fluctuating between a low of ₹0 and a high of ₹25, as highlighted by experts at investorgain.com
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
