NTPC Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: GMP, market experts signal muted listing. Check listing time, other details

1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2024, 08:50 AM IST

NTPC Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: NTPC Green Energy IPO listing date has been fixed as 27 November 2024. NTPC Green shares will be available for trading starting 10:00 AM today. NTPC Green shares will be listed on the Indian exchanges in a special pre-open session during Wednesday's deals.