Can NTPC Green's IPO electrify your portfolio?
Mayur Bhalerao , Niti Kiran 7 min read 19 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryNTPC Green Energy is all set to hit the markets with its ₹10,000 crore initial public offering. Here is a look at the company's financial performance, future growth prospects, and market conditions before making investment decisions
NTPC Green Energy Ltd. is powering up its growth with a ₹10,000 crore initial public offering (IPO). The issue, priced between ₹102 and ₹108 per share, will open on Tuesday and close on Friday.
