Can NTPC Green's IPO electrify your portfolio?

“Valuations for NTPC Green appear to factor in FY27 cash flows, given that its 19 GW capacity is expected to be fully operational by then. However, the market has yet to fully price in the potential growth from the hydrogen sector. With management’s focus on integrating solar with advanced storage solutions, NTPC Green is poised to meet energy demands during peak hours, setting it apart in the renewable energy space," said Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental equity research at SBICaps Securities.