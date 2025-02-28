Nukleus Office Solutions IPO allotment in focus today. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

Nukleus Office Solutions IPO allotment date today: Nukleus Office Solutions IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, February 28). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Nukleus Office Solutions IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Nukleus Office Solutions IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 1.29 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, Nukleus Office Solutions Ltd, opened on Monday, February 24, and ended on Thursday, February 27.

Advertisement

Investors can verify the allocation details to find out how many shares they have been assigned, if they received any. The IPO allocation status will indicate the number of shares that have been allocated to them. Applicants who are not allotted any shares will initiate the refund process. Their demat accounts will receive the shares that have been granted to them.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Monday, March 3. The refund procedure will also begin on Monday.

Nukleus Office Solutions IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday, March 4 on BSE SME.

How to check Nukleus Office Solutions IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 To access your login details directly, visit the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html - Link to the IPO allotment for Nukleus Office Solutions.

Advertisement

Step 2 From the options provided, select the company "Nukleus Office Solutions IPO."

Step 3 Opt for either “PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No.”

Step 4 Just click the "Search" button.

You can use a computer monitor or your mobile device's screen to check the information.

How to check Nukleus Office Solutions IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Go to the official BSE website to check the allotment status for the Nukleus Office Solutions IPO - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Select 'Equity' from the choices presented under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the list that shows up under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click on 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, and then press the 'Submit' button.

Advertisement

Nukleus Office Solutions IPO GMP today Nukleus Office Solutions IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹234 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read | PhonePe appoints four merchant bankers for upcoming IPO: Report