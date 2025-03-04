Nukleus Office Solutions share price made a weak debut on NSE SME today. Nukleus Office Solutions share price today opened at ₹187.20, which is 20% lower than the issue price of ₹234.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Nukleus Office Solutions had a subscription period that ran from Monday, February 24, until Thursday, February 27. With a face value of ₹10, shares in the Nukleus Office Solutions IPO is priced at ₹234. At least 600 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Nukleus Office Solutions IPO subscription status was 1.29 times on the last day of bidding, according to chittorgarh.com.

The firm is a provider of co-working and managed office spaces, offering a variety of fully furnished and flexible work areas, including dedicated desks, private cabins, meeting rooms, innovative areas, startup zones, and virtual offices, all located in the Delhi NCR region.

Their range of office solutions serves a diverse client base, comprising startups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large corporations, professionals, and entrepreneurs. The company also provides fully serviced and managed workspace solutions for enterprises with requirements ranging from 50 to 500 seats.

As of December 31, 2024, the organisation operates 7 centres with flexible workspaces and manages 4 additional managed offices in the Delhi NCR region, totaling an aggregate of 2,796 seats and maintaining an occupancy rate of 88.48%.

Nukleus Office Solutions IPO details The Nukleus Office Solutions IPO, valued ₹31.70 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 13,54,800 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the issuance for various purposes, including capital expenditures and security deposits for the establishment of new centers; developing a technology platform, integrating all centers, facilitating online client interaction, and creating a mobile application; marketing expenses aimed at improving their brand visibility, as well as general corporate needs.

Sundae Capital Advisors serves as the lead underwriter for the Nukleus Office Solutions IPO, and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is responsible for managing the registrarial functions of the offering. The designated market maker for the Nukleus Office Solutions IPO is Nikunj Stock Brokers Limited.

Nukleus Office Solutions IPO GMP today Nukleus Office Solutions IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹234 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.