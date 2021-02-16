Nureca IPO subscribed 14.77 times on second day

Nureca IPO subscribed 14.77 times on second day1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 09:04 PM IST
- The IPO closes for subscription on 17 February
The ₹100- crore initial public offer of Nureca Limited was subscribed 14.77 times on Tuesday, the second day of subscription. On first day of its bidding, it was subscribed 5.73 times. The IPO closes for subscription on 17 February.
The IPO issue received bids for 2,07,03,200 shares against 14,01,595 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.
