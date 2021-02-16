OPEN APP
>Markets >Ipo >Nureca IPO subscribed 14.77 times on second day
Nureca IPO subscribed 14.77 times on second day

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 09:04 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The IPO closes for subscription on 17 February

The 100- crore initial public offer of Nureca Limited was subscribed 14.77 times on Tuesday, the second day of subscription. On first day of its bidding, it was subscribed 5.73 times. The IPO closes for subscription on 17 February.

The IPO issue received bids for 2,07,03,200 shares against 14,01,595 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

