Nureca IPO subscribed 14.77 times on second day

The ₹100- crore initial public offer of Nureca Limited was subscribed 14.77 times on Tuesday, the second day of subscription. On first day of its bidding, it was subscribed 5.73 times. The IPO closes for subscription on 17 February.

