Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Nureca IPO subscribed 14.77 times on second day
Nureca IPO was subscribed 14.77 times on second day

Nureca IPO subscribed 14.77 times on second day

1 min read . 09:04 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The IPO closes for subscription on 17 February

The 100- crore initial public offer of Nureca Limited was subscribed 14.77 times on Tuesday, the second day of subscription. On first day of its bidding, it was subscribed 5.73 times. The IPO closes for subscription on 17 February.

The 100- crore initial public offer of Nureca Limited was subscribed 14.77 times on Tuesday, the second day of subscription. On first day of its bidding, it was subscribed 5.73 times. The IPO closes for subscription on 17 February.

The IPO issue received bids for 2,07,03,200 shares against 14,01,595 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The IPO issue received bids for 2,07,03,200 shares against 14,01,595 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.