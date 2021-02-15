Nureca's 100-crore IPO opens today. Should you subscribe?

The IPO of Nureca Ltd. (Nureca) open for subscription today and the B2C company engaged in the marketing of home healthcare and wellness products has fixed a price band of ₹396- 400 per share. Nureca IPO will close on 17 February. The issue comprises of fresh issue only. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, around ₹750 million will be utilized to fund the incremental working capital requirement of the company.