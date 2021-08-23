Nuvoco Vistas shares makes weak listing; opens at 17% discount to issue price

“We like NVCL due to its leadership position in fast-growing East market, wide premium product portfolio and ability to successfully integrate large acquisitions. The issue is valued at $146 FY21 EV/ton and 16.6x EV/EBITDA on post issue basis, which is at discount to industry average given slightly weaker financials. As NVCL has a short history of existence, we believe it has potential to improve its financials in the long run and come at par with its peers as operating leverage kicks in. It is expected to witness strong growth going ahead led by its expansion plans, integration of NU Vista and debt reduction" said Motilal Oswal in a note to its investors.

