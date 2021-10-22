Nykaa IPO price band announced. Key things to know in 10 points

Nykaa IPO price band announced. Key things to know in 10 points2 min read . 02:30 PM IST
- Nykaa IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹630 crore and OFS of 4.19 crore shares by promoters and existing shareholders
The initial public offering (IPO) of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs online marketplace for beauty and wellness products Nykaa, is set to open for public subscription next week on Thursday, October 28. The three-day initial public offering will conclude on Monday, November 1. The price band of the initial share sale is fixed at ₹1,085-1,125 per share.
The company had received Indian market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) approval to go ahead on October 11 to raise funds via the public offering.
Nykaa IPO details:
After a small pause, primary market is set to witness mega startup IPOs. “As the countdown of Nykaa IPO begins, market looks passionate for the company as unlike the cash burning and loss-making startups, Nykaa is a profitable one. With approx. 8% penetration, beauty and personal care segment in E-commerce category is one of the most underpenetrated segment compared to matured e-tailing categories providing huge scope for start-ups like Nykaa," said Abhay Doshi, founder, UnlistedArena.com.
Promoters quality, profitability & growth and fancy for startup IPOs will be the driving force for Nykaa IPO, added Doshi.
