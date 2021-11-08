Nykaa IPO share allotment today: How to check application status online

The e-commerce beauty startup offers 4,000 beauty, personal care and fashion brands through its website, app and 80-odd brick-and-mortar stores. Ahead of its IPO, Nykaa raised ₹2,396 crore from anchor investors. Nykaa plans to use the proceeds from the IPO for expansion, by setting up new retail stores and establishing new warehouses. It also plans to retire some of its debt, which should bring down interest costs, and further shore up its profitability.