Nykaa IPO share listing: The public issue worth ₹5,351.92 crore is going to hit Dalal Street today. As per the stock market experts, Nykaa shares may list up to 95 per cent premium as they are expecting it to list in the range of ₹1900 to ₹2200 per share levels. According to market observers, grey market is also signaling strong listing gain for the bidders as Nykaa IPO GMP today is ₹780, ₹15 up from its yesterday’s GMP of ₹765.

Speaking on expected premium from Nykaa share listing; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "After getting subscribed to robust 81.78 times, bidders have made it clear about their bullish expectations from the public issue. As per the fundamentals of the company, Nykaa shares are going to list at a P/E ratio of 443.46. I am expecting Nykaa shares to list in the range of ₹1900 to ₹2200 per equity share that means one can expect listing gain up to 95 per cent from this share listing."

Echoing with Ravi Singhal's views; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Nykaa should have a very strong opening today and hence listing gains could be strong and one could expect a listing price of ₹1700 to ₹1800 levels. Longer term investors should not hurry to buy here as valuations at 21 times sales are at record premium levels."

Speaking on Nykaa share listing; Aayush Agrawal, Sr. Research Analyst — Merchant Banking at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "We expect Nykaa shares to get listed around ₹1600 to ₹1700 levels. Eyeing the recently listed new edge business and Nykaa's growth plan we expect the company to perform much better. Thus, we recommend the investors to stay invested in the IPO where it can be a wealth creator in the next 2-3 years."

What grey market indicates?

According to market observers, grey market is also expecting strong listing of Nykaa shares. They said that Nykaa IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹780 that means it is expecting Nykaa share listing at around ₹1905 ( ₹1125 + ₹780). So, grey market is expecting listing gain to be around 70 per cent of the upper price band of the public issue.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

