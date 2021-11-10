Nykaa shares listing today. Experts predict up to 95% listing gain

Speaking on expected premium from Nykaa share listing; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "After getting subscribed to robust 81.78 times, bidders have made it clear about their bullish expectations from the public issue. As per the fundamentals of the company, Nykaa shares are going to list at a P/E ratio of 443.46. I am expecting Nykaa shares to list in the range of ₹1900 to ₹2200 per equity share that means one can expect listing gain up to 95 per cent from this share listing."