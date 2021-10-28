Nykaa IPO subscribed fully on day 1

"There are no peers in the listed space that are engaged in the business similar to that of FSN. At higher price band of Rs. 1,125, the company is demanding an EV/TTM Sales multiple of 21.6x, which seems to be reasonably priced. Considering the growth potential in the beauty & personal space and also the lower e-commerce penetration, we feel that FSN has a huge untapped market", according to Choice Broking note.