Nykaa plans IPO at $3 billion valuation

“Beauty platforms such as Nykaa have enough headroom to expand in the beauty and personal care market, especially given the gap in supply and latent demand in the premium and mass segment. They have solved the supply gap though an omni-channel play coupled with a deep and wide product portfolio and consistently high availability. Moreover, positive unit economics makes them well-positioned for public markets," said Rishav Jain, senior director and lead –consumer, retail and internet at consulting firm Alvarez and Marsal.