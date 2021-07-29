Nykaa set to file IPO papers soon, said to seek $4 billion valuation

The country’s top e-commerce company for beauty, founded by Falguni Nayar, is aiming to file its draft red herring prospectus, or DRHP, within the next few days, said the people, asking not to be named because the matter is private. It plans to sell just more than 10% of the equity, one of the people said, which could raise $400 million or more.

