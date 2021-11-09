Nykaa shares listing: What GMP reflects after share allotment

Highlighting the fundamentals of Nykaa IPO; Saurabh Joshi, Research Analyst at Marwadi Shares and Finance Limited said, "Considering the TTM (Jun 2021) adjusted EPS (Earnings Per Share) of ₹2.54 on the post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 443.46 with a market cap of ₹5,32,040 million. There are no listed companies in India whose business is comparable with that of the company’s business. The company is one of the leading lifestyle-focused consumer technology platforms and a preferred destination for luxury and prestige products in India for consumers and brands. However, valuations on an absolute basis based on past financials keep us cautious at the same time."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}