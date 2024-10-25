OBSC Perfection IPO allotment in focus today: latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published25 Oct 2024, 10:28 AM IST
OBSC Perfection IPO share allotment is set for today, October 25, with a subscription rate of 16.56 times. Investors can verify their allotment status through Bigshare Services. Shares will be credited on October 28, alongside the refund process for non-receivers.(Pixabay )

OBSC Perfection IPO allotment date today: OBSC Perfection IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, October 25). The investors who applied for the issue can check the OBSC Perfection IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. OBSC Perfection IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 16.56 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, OBSC Perfection Ltd, opened on Tuesday, October 22, and ended on Thursday, October 24.

Investors interested in finding out how many shares, if any, they received can check the allocation basis. The IPO allocation status will indicate the number of shares assigned. Those who applied but did not receive shares will initiate the return process. We will deposit the issued shares into their demat accounts.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Monday, October 28. The refund procedure will also begin on Monday.

OBSC Perfection IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday, October 29 on NSE SME.

How to check OBSC Perfection IPO allotment status on the registrar's website?

If you have applied for the OBSC Perfection IPO, you can do a OBSC Perfection IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Step 1

To enter your login information directly, you can use the Bigshare link: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2

Select "OBSC Perfection IPO" from the given choices.

Step 3

Choose between "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4

Just click on "Search."

To access the OBSC Perfection IPO, you can use either a computer monitor or your phone's screen.

How to check OBSC Perfection IPO allotment status on NSE?

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

To register with PAN, click on the 'Click here to sign up' link available on the NSE website.

Step 3

Enter your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4

On the subsequent page, verify the status of your IPO allocation.

OBSC Perfection IPO GMP today

OBSC Perfection IPO GMP today is +8. This indicates OBSC Perfection share price were trading at a premium of 8 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of OBSC Perfection shares was 108 apiece, which is 8% higher than the IPO price of 100.

According to the grey market activities observed over the last 9 sessions, the present GMP ( 8) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is 0, whereas the maximum reached 25, as per insights from investorgain.com experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 10:28 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOOBSC Perfection IPO allotment in focus today: latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

