Ola Cabs IPO coming soon! Bhavish Aggarwal's company in talks with banks for initial public offering advisors: Report
Ola Cabs plans IPO submission to SEBI in next 3 months, Reuters reported
Ola Cabs IPO: Ride-hailing aggregator Ola Cabs aims to secure $500 million through its initial public offering (IPO), targeting a valuation of approximately $5 billion, news agency Reuters reported on Friday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started