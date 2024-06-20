Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Ola Electric, Emcure Pharmaceuticals get SEBI nod for IPO launch

Ola Electric, Emcure Pharmaceuticals get SEBI nod for IPO launch

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Ola Electric, Emcure Pharmaceuticals get SEBI nod for IPO launch

Ola Electric, Emcure Pharmaceuticals get SEBI nod for IPO launch Photo: iStock

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the capital markets regulator, has approved Ola Electric's and Emcure Pharmaceuticals' initially public offerings. Both firms filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI in December 2023.

According to the latest draft red herring prospectus filed last week, Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO would consist of a fresh issuance of equity shares worth 800 crore and an Offer of Sale (OFS) of 1.36 crore equity shares by promoters and current shareholders.

The proceeds of the new issuance will be used to pay off debt and for other company purposes.

(more to come)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.