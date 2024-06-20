Ola Electric, Emcure Pharmaceuticals get SEBI nod for IPO launch

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the capital markets regulator, has approved Ola Electric's and Emcure Pharmaceuticals' initially public offerings. Both firms filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI in December 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the latest draft red herring prospectus filed last week, Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO would consist of a fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹800 crore and an Offer of Sale (OFS) of 1.36 crore equity shares by promoters and current shareholders.

The proceeds of the new issuance will be used to pay off debt and for other company purposes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(more to come)

