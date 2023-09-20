Ola Electric eyes IPO filing by end-October in expedited listing plan: Report1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 04:19 PM IST
Indian e-scooter maker Ola Electric plans to file for a $700 million IPO by the end of October, according to sources, as it accelerates its listing process. The company, backed by investors including Temasek and SoftBank, was valued at $5.4 billion in a recent fundraising round
India's Ola Electric plans to file regulatory papers for its up to $700 million IPO before the end of October as the e-scooter maker fast-tracks its listing move, three people with direct knowledge said.
