Ola Electric gets SEBI nod to launch ₹5,500 crore IPO: Report

Ola Electric gets SEBI nod to launch ₹ 5,500 crore IPO, according to media reports.

Electric vehicle maker Ola Electric has received approval from the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to raise funds via initial public offerings (IPO), according to a report by Moneycontrol.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹5,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹1,750 crore, totaling ₹7,250 crore. In the OFS, existing shareholders are expected to sell 95.19 million shares.

Ola Electric’s founder Bhavish Aggarwal will sell 47.3 million shares, while the company’s initial investors—AlphaWave, Alpine, DIG Investment, Matrix, and others—will sell a combined 47.89 million shares.

On December 22, Ola Electric submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), proposing to raise up to ₹5,500 crore through a fresh issue, in addition to an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 95.2 million shares.

