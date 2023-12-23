Ola Electric IPO: A policy that dividend stock investors may like to know
Ola Electric has not given any dividend in last three financial years and first three months of current fiscal, Soft Bank-backed company informs in DRHP
Ola Electric IPO: SoftBank Group-backed e-scooter maker company filed DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday last week. The proposed public issue includes a fresh equity share release of up to ₹5,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 95,191,195 equity shares at a face value of ₹10 per equity share.
